Missing woman in Williams County
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information about a missing woman.
Paige Naomi Amelia Mulner, 22, was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the Fox Run area north of Love’s.
Mulner is 5 foot 2 inches with strawberry-blonde hair and green eyes.
If you have any information, contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.