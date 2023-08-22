Missing woman in Williams County

MISSING: Paige Mulner
MISSING: Paige Mulner(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information about a missing woman.

Paige Naomi Amelia Mulner, 22, was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the Fox Run area north of Love’s.

Mulner is 5 foot 2 inches with strawberry-blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700.

