Minot man charged with stealing vehicle and fleeing police Sunday

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - A suspect is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

A witness recognized the car and contacted Minot police, who spotted it and attempted a traffic stop.

Police say 36-year-old Tony Boose of Minot fled, then crashed the car at 4th and North Broadway, hitting another vehicle in the process.

Boose tried to run but was apprehended a block from the scene and taken into custody.

He faces a long list of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing during the commission of a felony. No one was hurt.

