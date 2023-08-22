Gym peeper charged

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of hiding a camera in a tanning bed at a local gym has been charged.

Court documents state that 46-year-old Layton Kessler of Bismarck is charged with four counts of surreptitious intrusion.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was booked at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Bismarck police released information Monday regarding an incident involving a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.

Officers say around 10:35 a.m. Monday, they responded to the gym after a 21-year-old female found a recording device in the bed after a tanning session.

