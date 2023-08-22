Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD are investigating a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.
Suspected hidden camera at Planet Fitness
Lamoureaux resigns at Legacy
Lamoureux resigns at Legacy
Update: Name released of 34-year-old pedestrian killed in Williston
Fargo Youth Baseball - Midwest Champions
North Dakota falls in Little League World Series elimination game, run in Williamsport comes to an end
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
FILE: On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Scott Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and...
First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car hundreds of feet in the air