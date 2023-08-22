Gray DC’s Molly Martinez talks what to look for from Doug Burgum in debate

Joe talks with Molly
Joe talks with Molly(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KFYR/KMOT) - In just a couple of days, several presidential hopefuls, including Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, will get their first chance to plead their case to a national audience.

Joe Skurzewski reports from Milwaukee with analysis from our Gray Washington Bureau heading into the debate.

Leading into this week’s Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. Joe had the chance to speak with Molly Martinez with our Gray Washington News Bureau about her take on all things debate, Joe asked her what she’s looking for in this first debate of the cycle. Here’s a little bit of what she had to say.

“I’m gonna be interested to see what Doug Burgum does, because he’s very, he’s relatively unknown on the national scale. And so, here’s a very short amount of time to make a very big splash in a very crowded pool. So, it’s going to be interesting to see how he strategizes this very precious time that he has on the debate stage and how he plans on standing out among all the other candidates, some of whom are also relatively unknown outside of their respective states,” said Martinez.

We’ll have more of my conversation with Molly about the debate throughout the week.

