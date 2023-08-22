Gov. Burgum among eight candidates to take the debate stage in Milwaukee
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KFYR/KMOT) - The Republican national committee announced the eight candidates who will take the stage for the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate.
The qualifiers are:
- Governor Doug Burgum
- Governor Chris Christie
- Governor Ron DeSantis
- Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Governor Asa Hutchinson
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- Senator Tim Scott
The debate is at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday on Fox News. Joe Skurzewski will bring us live coverage from Milwaukee throughout the day.
