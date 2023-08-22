Gov. Burgum among eight candidates to take the debate stage in Milwaukee

Debate candidates
Debate candidates(Photo: CNN Newsource)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KFYR/KMOT) - The Republican national committee announced the eight candidates who will take the stage for the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate.

The qualifiers are:

  • Governor Doug Burgum
  • Governor Chris Christie
  • Governor Ron DeSantis
  • Ambassador Nikki Haley
  • Governor Asa Hutchinson
  • Vice President Mike Pence
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Senator Tim Scott

The debate is at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday on Fox News. Joe Skurzewski will bring us live coverage from Milwaukee throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD are investigating a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.
Suspected hidden camera at Planet Fitness
Lamoureaux resigns at Legacy
Lamoureux resigns at Legacy
Update: Name released of 34-year-old pedestrian killed in Williston
Fargo Youth Baseball - Midwest Champions
North Dakota falls in Little League World Series elimination game, run in Williamsport comes to an end
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
The Ukrainians with the Bakken Grow Program are finally here!
Dot's Pretzels
Hershey company to close Dot’s Pretzels plant in Velva amid growth of brand
Doug Burgum
Political analyst talks role of economy in Wednesday’s presidential debate
Doug Burgum at the Border
Burgum talks visit to border, influx of drugs into America ahead of debate