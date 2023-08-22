Ely Elementary construction update

RUGBY, N.D (KMOT) – School districts are getting classes and commons ready for students to return. However, a school in Rugby is doing that while builders are busy hammering.

Construction workers are moving and bustling at Ely Elementary, and teachers are getting back to the routine.

Fifth grader Ryann Senechal said she’s excited about the extra space.

“Our gym is bigger, so we are able to have more activities,” said Senechal.

The kids won’t be the only ones getting an upgrade. There’s also a new music room, band room, extra rooms for special ed students, and a new commons area. Staff and faculty will have a new front office and administration area.

Electrician Kyle Burke said when school reopens, construction will be ongoing before and after school hours.

“Classrooms are basically ready to go, just some little odds and ends that we have left to finish up,” said Burke.

Sixth-grade teacher Jeremy Johnston said the additional rooms will be used as flex spaces.

“We can split up our classroom ‚and some can go to another room, so they have more space to work on projects while others are still in their home classroom, doing other work,” said Johnston.

Larae Senechal is a first-time kindergarten teacher. She said all of the grades have a flex space, except third and fourth graders share one.

“We worked through construction last year. I was kicked out of my gym for almost the entire month of May, so we made it work,” said Senechal.

As far as the outside goes, the bus loading area should be ready as well as the playground.

The new additions cost about $9 million.

