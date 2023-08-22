Death of Minot man’s mother confirmed in Maui amid devastating wildfires

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KMOT) - Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been following the story of a missing woman in Maui.

Over the weekend, her son, who lives in Minot, was notified of her death.

Joshua Herman said the last time he spoke to his mother was prior to the start of the wildfires. He’s been searching for proof of life ever since then.

Over the weekend, his family was notified that his mother’s remains were found. They were recovered, identified, and confirmed via his mother’s fingerprints.

He says the logistics are complicated but that he appreciates all the support.

