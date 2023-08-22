Burleigh County Commission hears revised OHV ordinance

ATV
ATV(Unsplash)
By Linnette Miner
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission began discussions Monday evening regarding off-highway vehicles and what a revised ordinance would look like. 

Burleigh County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan wrote the revised ordinance that would heavily emphasize the right-of-way at approaches.

State ordinances are already in place, but some residents want stricter regulations for safety. Others think regulations are fine and are worried that they may become too restrictive.

Commissioners heard both sides of the argument in Monday’s meeting and ended talks by agreeing that guidelines must be better written before moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Name released of 34-year-old pedestrian killed in Williston
P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Fargo Youth Baseball - Midwest Champions
North Dakota falls in Little League World Series elimination game, run in Williamsport comes to an end
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
BPD are investigating a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.
Suspected hidden camera at Planet Fitness

Latest News

West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness
West Fargo Police Chief set to retire in October
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/21/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 8/21/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 8/21/23