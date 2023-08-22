Burleigh County Commission hears revised OHV ordinance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission began discussions Monday evening regarding off-highway vehicles and what a revised ordinance would look like.

Burleigh County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan wrote the revised ordinance that would heavily emphasize the right-of-way at approaches.

State ordinances are already in place, but some residents want stricter regulations for safety. Others think regulations are fine and are worried that they may become too restrictive.

Commissioners heard both sides of the argument in Monday’s meeting and ended talks by agreeing that guidelines must be better written before moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.