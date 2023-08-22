BHS Demons prepare for a football comeback

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A winless 2022 snapped a 32-year playoff streak for the Bismarck Demons.

“We always talk about tradition around here, and one thing we’re stressing this year is starting something new. This is a good group to do it with, and those guys have to understand that we’re not going to talk about the past, it’s about the future and getting better each week,” said Mark Gibson, BHS football head coach.

They’re not dwelling on last fall, but it helped them re-focus in the off-season.

“These kids have worked hard to try and return that success. It’s something that you as a coach, you hope they get to see that. That their hard work gets paid off and things like that,” said Gibson.

“I just think, all these guys, last year was a learning experience. Now we’re bought in, we’re all in, and we’re ready to go,” said Bridger Owens, BHS senior.

A big part of this year is centering on a balanced offense and limiting explosiveness on defense.

“Going back and looking at what we’ve been failing at, two things we’ve kind of put our staple at is running the football and playing good defense. We didn’t do either one of those things last year. So those things we need to improve on if we’re going to have any success at all,” said Gibson.

The running back room is filled with experience, complementing an offensive line that returns four of five starters. Seven members of the Demon defensive core are back. Each piece is a step forward to a new era of BHS football.

“All the focus is around the offensive line first. It’s more run-game compliments pass-game, and pass-game compliments run-game. Both things help each other at the same time,” said Quin Hafner, BHS senior.

“Everybody knew that all we were going to do was throw the ball around. Obviously, we proved that that’s not very successful, so I think going into this season has changed from last year, I feel that we’re way ahead,” said Gibson.

In their first test of the fall, BHS goes to the reigning champions when the Demons face Fargo Shanley this Friday.

