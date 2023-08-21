Woman struck by lightning day before Beyoncé concert

By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - It’s a miracle that a Florida woman is alive after she was struck by lightning while letting her dog out the day before she was due to attend a Beyoncé concert.

Lauro and Rebecca Soto live with their trusty dog, Drake, in Orlando’s Lake Nona area. On Tuesday, 28-year-old Rebecca Soto spent the first part of her evening getting ready for the concert of a lifetime.

“My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was planning to attend with some friends the next day,” Lauro Soto said.

But what happened during the latter part of the evening almost took the young woman’s life.

Rebecca Soto took Drake outside for a quick bathroom break, according to her husband, when he heard a burst of thunder out of nowhere.

“I have never heard such a loud boom in my life,” he said.

Lauro Soto raced outside to see his wife on the ground.

“She was lying face down. She looked completely limp,” he said. “As soon as I flipped her over, my first thought was that she was dead.”

Rebecca Soto was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she got the medical help that saved her life. Her husband says the progress she’s made since then is “remarkable.”

“It’s remarkable, honestly, thinking back to Tuesday night to where we are now. I never thought that I would be smiling and laughing with my wife,” Lauro Soto said.

While the 28-year-old is able to walk and talk again, her husband says it will take a while before they know the full extent of her injuries. She will likely need therapy and rehab.

But in the meantime, the couple are just happy they’re still together, and they’re taking nothing for granted.

“Every moment I get to spend with her, I will cherish that,” Lauro Soto said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple with medical expenses.

