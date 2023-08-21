Williston man charged with two counts of attempted murder following Friday shooting
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following an arrest made early Friday.
Police say 43-year-old Joshua Martinez fled from police following a traffic stop. After his vehicle hit a spike strip, Martinez fired a weapon at law enforcement on East Dakota Parkway. No injuries were reported.
Martinez also faces two counts of reckless endangerment and a count of discharge of a firearm in city limits.
