Williston man charged with two counts of attempted murder following Friday shooting

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following an arrest made early Friday.

Police say 43-year-old Joshua Martinez fled from police following a traffic stop. After his vehicle hit a spike strip, Martinez fired a weapon at law enforcement on East Dakota Parkway. No injuries were reported.

Martinez also faces two counts of reckless endangerment and a count of discharge of a firearm in city limits.

