U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visits Fargo Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland visited Fargo Monday to discuss a wide range of topics with the North Dakota U.S. Attorney’s office and members of law enforcement.

Mac Schneider, U.S. Attorney, District of North Dakota, talked about what it was like meeting Attorney General Garland, and what was on the agenda.

Schneider says Garland and the U.S. Justice Department have made a lot of investments in public safety for the district of North Dakota. He says our U.S. Attorney’s office was recently allocated three additional prosecutors for Indian country.

The office was also awarded another prosecutor who will help fight violent crime in Fargo and the Red River Valley, and another litigation position. Schneider says this is an unprecedented investment.

“Anytime you can get the top of the justice department to visit your office, not to mention two offices as the Attorney General did today, that’s a great thing. We had good conversations about increasing public safety in Indian country, and additional resources to fight violent crime in North Dakota. And this has been a Justice Department that has made those commitments in the past. I know they will continue to do so in the future,” said Schneider.

Schneider says Attorney General Garland also met with Winter Malone, the fiancé of fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, and with Officer Zach Robinson, thanking him for his heroism that day.

Schneider says Garland’s visit is very valuable to continued partnership.

