Suspected hidden camera at Planet Fitness

BPD are investigating a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating an incident on a suspected hidden camera in a tanning bed at Planet Fitness.

Officers say around 10:35 a.m. Monday they responded to the gym after 21-year-old female found a recording device in the bed after a tanning session.

Authorities do not know what was recorded on the device, how long it was there and how many people were recorded. BPD says they are working to answer those questions and identify potential victims.

