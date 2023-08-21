ND Supreme Court hears oral arguments concerning bridge ownership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are two North Dakota Supreme Court cases that put the bridge in hot water. On Monday the higher court heard arguments on the appeal that deals with who owns the bridge.

“The former state historical director and the current state historical director both have indicated this bridge is a historical site,” said Friends of the Rail Bridge (FORB) attorney William Delmore.

FORB is asking for the Court to declare original jurisdiction over the case and decide who owns the bridge. The group believes the state has that right.

“Clearly, the state owns the land on each side of the bridge, and we believe owns the riverbed, and we also have pretty clear evidence who owns the actual bridge,” said Delmore.

The Department of Water Resources says the state owns the riverbed, not the bridge. The State Historical Society agrees.

“Being on state property doesn’t make it owned by the state. It doesn’t make it fall in the custody or possession of the state,” said State Historical Society attorney David Phillips.

BNSF says they have owned the bridge for 140 years. They say several agencies and organizations, including FORB, were given opportunities to participate in alternative project planning processes for the bridge five years ago.

“Ultimately the current project was approved and received all the necessary permits. Since then, FORB and other petitioners have sought to challenge two of those permits issued by the Department of Water Resources, a challenge which is currently pending in this court on appeal in a different docket,” said BNSF attorney Jason Lein.

That different Supreme Court docket comes from a FORB appeal earlier this year.

In June, a judge denied FORB’s appeal of the two state permits issued to BNSF Railway to tear down the current bridge and build a new one for technical reasons. The group then appealed to the state’s highest court. BNSF and the Department of Water Resources say what they argued on Monday should have been included in the other appeal and that FORB is trying to find a way around the proper process.

The group has also asked for an injunction, claiming construction could harm the current bridge.

“If it’s not stopped: irreparable harm from two permits that should have never been in existence and never should have been issued,” said Delmore.

BNSF says the company would be harmed if the court were to approve the stay.

“This is a $100 million project. There would be significant delays, if even a stay of five months, because of the highly technical sequencing of construction events that are taking place,” said Lein.

If the higher court rejects FORB’s ownership appeal, the other appeal will still move forward.

