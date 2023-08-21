Montana Attorney General reacts to TikTok ban lawsuits

TikTok argued the law violates first amendment rights.
TikTok argued the law violates first amendment rights.(MGN)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said he wants a federal judge to keep the state’s TikTok ban in effect while lawsuits against it proceed in federal court.

Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, signed a bill that requires TikTok to stop operating in the state, as well as prohibits app stores from providing the service for download starting next year. Several lawsuits were filed by content creators seeking a preliminary injunction.

“Our legislators and Governor Gianforte did the right thing in prohibiting TikTok from operating in Montana as long as it is under the control of a foreign adversary. My office looks forward to vigorously defending the law as this case proceeds,” said Knudsen in a statement.

Federal and state leaders across the U.S. have limited the use of the app due to its suspected ties to the Chinese government.

