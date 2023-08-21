Lamoureux resigns at Legacy

Lamoureaux resigns at Legacy
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Legacy Sabers need a new head boys hockey coach. The school announced Mario Lamoureux’s resignation Monday.

The following is the release from Bismarck Public School Activities Director Dave Zittleman:

“Mario Lamoureux, head boys’ hockey coach at Legacy High School, has announced his resignation from his coaching position.

Lamoureux led the Sabers for the last two seasons. The Sabers made state tournament appearances the past two seasons along with earning a 2nd place finish in the west region tournament in 2022 and west region tournament champions in 2023.”

