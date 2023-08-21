Gov. Burgum on Meet the Press; Trump officially out of Wednesday’s debate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KFYR/KMOT) - For the candidates competing in this week’s Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, they’ll likely be flying into General Mitchell International Airport.

One of the candidates competing in the debate is Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND. The governor made an appearance Sunday morning on NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, with the host of the show pressing Governor Burgum on his thoughts on whether former President Trump should be running for president again with all the legal cases over his head.

Governor Burgum doubled down on his take.

“For the private sector when we were launching our little company that we then built over a period of time into a billion-dollar company, you don’t start out by attacking the market share leader, you start by telling people what you’ve got to offer. You don’t have a basis to launch that. And like I said, you know, you’ll have, there’ll be segment after segment on every channel this morning. All the pundits lined up and I’m not running for fun and I’m running for president,” said Burgum.

And we now know that former President Trump will not be competing in the debate in Milwaukee, as the former president posted on his social media page Sunday evening that he will not be participating in the debate.

However, one of his staunch supporters will be making an appearance at the debate.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported this week that Kari Lake will be traveling to Milwaukee to attend the debates as a guest.

