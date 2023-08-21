Class-AAA & AA Football Polls

AAA & AA Football Polls
AAA & AA Football Polls(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the first week of the high school football season when all four divisions will be in action.

The top-ranked teams in AAA and AA are both from Fargo. Shanley is in the big school class and North in Class AA.

CLASS-AAA

  1. Shanley (18) — 101 pts.
  2. W.F. Sheyenne (2) — 75 pts.
  3. Mandan — 42 pts.
  4. Bismarck Century — 35 pts.
  5. Fargo Davies (1) — 33 pts.

Others receiving votes: Minot, Bismarck Legacy, West Fargo

CLASS-AA

  1. Fargo North (19) — 103 pts.
  2. Jamestown (2) — 77 pts.
  3. Fargo South — 54 pts.
  4. G.F. Red River — 47 pts.
  5. G.F. Central — 26 pts.

Others receiving votes: Dickinson, Valley City

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Name released of 34-year-old pedestrian killed in Williston
P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Fargo Youth Baseball - Midwest Champions
North Dakota falls in Little League World Series elimination game, run in Williamsport comes to an end
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
Napoleon/G-S Imperials Football
Region 4 Rumble takes over Starion Sports Complex Saturday, equating to over 12 hours of football

Latest News

Century Football
Century Football coming off historic run to the Dakota Bowl, looking for better start in 2023
Lamoureaux resigns at Legacy
Lamoureux resigns at Legacy
Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 8/21/2023
No new units added to 2023 deer bait restriction list.
No new units added to 2023 deer bait restriction list