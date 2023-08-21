Class-AAA & AA Football Polls
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the first week of the high school football season when all four divisions will be in action.
The top-ranked teams in AAA and AA are both from Fargo. Shanley is in the big school class and North in Class AA.
CLASS-AAA
- Shanley (18) — 101 pts.
- W.F. Sheyenne (2) — 75 pts.
- Mandan — 42 pts.
- Bismarck Century — 35 pts.
- Fargo Davies (1) — 33 pts.
Others receiving votes: Minot, Bismarck Legacy, West Fargo
CLASS-AA
- Fargo North (19) — 103 pts.
- Jamestown (2) — 77 pts.
- Fargo South — 54 pts.
- G.F. Red River — 47 pts.
- G.F. Central — 26 pts.
Others receiving votes: Dickinson, Valley City
