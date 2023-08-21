Century Football coming off historic run to the Dakota Bowl, looking for better start in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a historic fall for Century Football last year in multiple ways. They lost five straight to start the year for the first time in program history, and that set up a historic run to the Dakota Bowl.

Last fall was the definition of up and down for Century football. After starting the year winless through five weeks, the Patriots found themselves playing for a state championship.

“You know I’ll certainly take the blame for last year, especially early in the season. Some of the kids didn’t have enough quality reps at some positions. That’s something I feel we’ve addressed as a staff this year,” said Ron Wingenbach, Century head coach.

Even the returners notice a difference in the early going.

“Our practices have been way more sharp, and we are really this year focusing on that, and making sure that we can have a great start,” said Austin Smith, senior at Century.

Defense wins championships, and that’s what got the Patriots to the Fargodome last year. This year’s defense is filled with guys who’ve played together at different levels.

“Our defense has played together throughout the years, like JV last year we were really good, and a lot of our defense is a lot of the same group. We can just build off of that,” said Oliver Jensen, senior at Century.

Offensively, Century’s skilled position groups are new. Despite differences, the ground game will have a long list of contributors.

“Number one, it will probably have to start with Gavin Lill, a senior. He’s kind of a Swiss army knife in a lot of respects. We can put him outside, put him at tail. We feel pretty good. The one thing we have there is some depth at the fullback spot, that can also play tailback and vice-versa. I think anytime you get into the season that’s huge,” said Wingenbach.

Most of the roster grew up watching championship-caliber football. Now that they’re filling the varsity pads, it’s about continuing the tradition.

“I feel like Century has been a hard-nosed program the last decade that just comes to work every day, and I feel like we just need to keep doing what they did. Don’t take shortcuts in reps. Go 100% every rep. Make sure you’re following the little details of everything,” said Jensen.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.