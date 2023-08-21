Career and Technical Education Centers moving forward in Williston and Watford City

Bakken Area Skills Center
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Construction crews have been hard at work building a pair of career and technical education centers in northwest North Dakota.

In Watford City, McKenzie County School District Superintendent Steve Holen said the Bakken Area Skills Center should be fully enclosed later this fall. He added that he expects regional students and employers to be able to use the center around January.

Meanwhile, the Williston Basin School District started construction on their CTE Expansion Center this summer. Superintendent Richard Faidley said crews are working on the foundation and plumbing. The facility is expected to be completed by the start of next school year.

Those projects are among 13 given grant funding through the State Department of CTE and the federal government.

Williston Basin Career and Technical Education Center
Williston Basin Career and Technical Education Center(KUMV)

