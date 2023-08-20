Summit Carbon Solutions resubmits revised permit to ND Public Service Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summit Carbon Solutions resubmitted their pipeline permit to the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

SCS announced on Friday it submitted a revised permit with a Petition for Reconsideration after the PSC denied its first permit in early August. In the petition, SCS addressed and amended concerns of the PSC, including rerouting the pipeline 10 miles north of Bismarck city limits and avoiding areas of concern like game management areas.

SCS CEO Lee Blank says, “Addressing the concerns of the ND PSC is a top priority for us, and we’ve worked diligently to revise our application accordingly.”

