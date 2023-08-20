Summit Carbon Solutions resubmits revised permit to ND Public Service Commission

Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline(Summit Carbon Solutions)
By Linnette Miner
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summit Carbon Solutions resubmitted their pipeline permit to the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

SCS announced on Friday it submitted a revised permit with a Petition for Reconsideration after the PSC denied its first permit in early August. In the petition, SCS addressed and amended concerns of the PSC, including rerouting the pipeline 10 miles north of Bismarck city limits and avoiding areas of concern like game management areas.

SCS CEO Lee Blank says, “Addressing the concerns of the ND PSC is a top priority for us, and we’ve worked diligently to revise our application accordingly.”

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P!nk in Fargo ND
Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo
Fargo Youth Baseball - Midwest Champions
North Dakota drops first game at Little League World Series, plays again Sunday
65-year-old Elgin man dies in motorcycle crash in Morton County
Bismarck man dies after being hit by semi near Valley City
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten

Latest News

NGS Imperials
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter Imperials begin season with hard-fought win, McCleary credits surprisingly strong defense
Culvert on Highway 1804
Highway 1804 reopens after culvert repair
Teachers in Glen Ullin
Some rural ND schools face significant teacher shortages
Fargo Youth Baseball - Midwest Champions
Fargo falls in Little League World Series elimination game, run in Williamsport comes to an end