Some rural ND schools face significant teacher shortages

Teachers in Glen Ullin
(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - The nation is facing a teacher shortage. Glen Ullin School is facing educator shortages significantly this year.

The school administrators have had the hardest time finding teachers for specialties like music, special education and counselor positions.

They typically have one counselor, but this year the school has none. It’s also the second year they don’t have a music teacher, so the elementary teachers have to teach music classes.

It can be harder for rural districts to find educators.

“Luckily we do have people that are looking for a smaller school in a rural setting, that helps out a little bit. People coming out of college right now, they want to get to that big city because there’s more for them to do, more people for them to interact with,” said Superintendent Peter Remboldt.

He says it’s been more significant over the last five years. To help combat the shortage, the administration has brought in teachers from the Philippines and South Africa.

