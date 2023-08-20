Region 4 Rumble takes over Starion Sports Complex Saturday, equating to over 12 hours of football

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The entirety of 9-man’s Region 4 was in Mandan on Saturday to start their 2023 season.

Game one kicked off at 10 a.m. CT, and the fifth game wrapped up just after 10 p.m. CT. The region put on a show for over 12 hours.

Check out the highlights, and see which half of the 10 teams started their season on the right foot.

FINAL SCORES from the Region 4 Rumble

Game 1: New Salem-Almont 42, Kidder County 18

Game 2: Napoleon-Gackle Streeter 14, Hettinger County 12

Game 3: Linton-HMB 20, Hettinger-Scranton 12

Game 4: South Border 49, Beach 12

Game 5: Grant County-Flasher 36, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 8

