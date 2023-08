MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Roosevelt Park Zoo revealed the name of the newest member of its family.

Following an online vote, the giraffe was named Jabari.

The name means “brave one.”

Earlier this week, the zoo announced the birth of the giraffe on August 7.

The new giraffe at the Roosevelt Park Zoo was named Jabari. (Courtesy: Roosevelt Park Zoo)

