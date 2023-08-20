Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter Imperials begin season with hard-fought win, McCleary credits surprisingly strong defense

NAPOLEON, N.D. (KFYR) - Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter has scored a lot of points in the last several years, but with a new year comes new strengths. Through one game of their regular season, this year’s group is quite the opposite. In a battle Saturday afternoon in the Region 4 Rumble, the Imperials only allowed 12 points.

“Our goal was to score as many points as we could and make a couple of stops of defense. I think it was vice-versa. We scored a couple of times and made as many stops as we could. It was kind of the reverse of how we saw the game going, but I was super impressed with how our defense played. We’ve struggled the last two or three years on the defensive side of the ball. We’ve scored a bunch of points and just given up a ton. Just knowing they can stop somebody and come up at the end there down on the goal line, it just gives us a bunch of confidence the rest of the year,” said Kelly McCleary, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter Head Football Coach.

When it comes to Region 4, they’ll need to lean on that defense if they want to find themselves playing in the postseason.

“Looking at the schedule, you don’t see many easy ones. That’s for sure. In our region, you’re going to see four or five battles a week. Across the schedule, they’re all going to be tough games. If you can get into the playoffs, you’re already battle-tested. If you look at our schedule, the first four weeks of our schedule are brutal, including this one. You have all four teams that’ll fight for the playoffs. If you can make it through there with a pretty good record, I think we’re in pretty good shape for the rest of the year. Gives the kids some confidence the rest of the year,” said McCleary.

They’ll need that defense in week two, South Border comes to town on Friday after putting up 49 in week one.

