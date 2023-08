Highway 1804 reopens after culvert repair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A section of North Dakota Highway 1804 reopened Saturday after a culvert at mile marker 52 was repaired. The road is now gravel and a reduced speed is posted.

The section of highway was temporarily closed in early July because of an emergency culvert replacement. NDDOT representative Dave Finley says paving is scheduled next week, but the road will remain open.

