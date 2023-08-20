Fargo falls in Little League World Series elimination game, run in Williamsport comes to an end

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (KFYR) - Fargo Little League made history the past several weeks, becoming the first-ever team from North Dakota to earn a spot and play in the Little League World Series. Their historic run came to an end Sunday afternoon with a 7-1 loss to Henderson, Nevada, representing the Mountain Region.

The LLWS is a double-elimination tournament. Fargo’s loss Friday to the Southwest Region moved them to the elimination side of the bracket. The loser of Sunday’s game between North Dakota and Nevada saw their run at the Little League World Series come to an end.

Nevada scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Fargo started their scoring in the top of the second inning on a Colin Hanson RBI single. Nevada added two runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth.

Despite falling twice in two games at the Little League World Series, this Fargo team will always be the first to represent North Dakota in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.