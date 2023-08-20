34-year-old hit by pickup and killed in Williston

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Williston shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old man was driving a pickup south on 32nd Ave W near Bison Drive when he struck a 34-year-old woman from Williston. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver of the pickup was not injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

An investigation is ongoing and as of 9 a.m. Sunday, 32nd Ave W is closed between 26th Street W and 11th Street W.

