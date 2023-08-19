‘Trapped’ movie, filmed in ND, almost finished

"Trapped" coming soon movie posters
"Trapped" coming soon movie posters(Ejaz Khan)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The film “Sound of Freedom” hit theaters in July.

A similar movie about children being trafficked, “Trapped,” is in production. It’s directed by Ejaz Khan, who co-wrote the film with North Dakota native Barb Silbernagel. Khan says “Trapped” has been compared to “Sound of Freedom.” He hopes his film will act as an icebreaker for parents and help them talk to their children about a difficult, but important, subject.

“It’s just prompting the parents to say, ‘Hey, we watched this film, and it’s so true, and you should speak to us about anything and everything, we’ll never judge you,’ and so on and so forth,” Khan said.

Khan plans to have the movie finished by December and in theaters by March 2024.

Previous coverage: Movie on human trafficking written and being filmed in North Dakota

