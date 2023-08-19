Singer-Songwriter P!nk sighted in Fargo

P!nk in Fargo ND
P!nk in Fargo ND(VNL)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Music superstar P!nk was seen Saturday afternoon at the Target store located on 13th Avenue.

The singer-songwriter was seen taking pictures with fans inside the store while wearing a baseball cap and accompanied by a body guard.

She arrived and left in a black Denali SUV, with many people taking pictures outside as well.

The singer was with two kids assumed to be her children.

