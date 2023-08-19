Recognition of how far air technology has come

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Today (August 19) is National Aviation Day.

The Dakota air museum in Minot has a replica of the plane Orville and Wilbur wright flew for the first time 120 years ago.

Jenna Grindberg, the museum director, said it flew six feet high at 20 miles an hour. She said it’s amazing how far technology has come.

“Most people don’t think about how aviation affects our daily lives. I mean, you look up and you’re going to see an airplane at any given time. There’s thousands of aircraft in the air,” said Grindberg.

She said the oldest airplane at their facility that’s still in flying condition is from 1929.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.