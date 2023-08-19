Planning ahead makes all the difference when insuring crops

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It can be easy to get caught up in the day-to-day operations of farming and forget to insure crops in advance.

Some producers could benefit from sitting down this winter with an agent and asking questions.

Input costs have been on the rise for producers over the last two to three years.

It is important to protect your investment.

Producers might wait too long to think about adding cattle or hail insurance.

Cattle insurance is relatively new, and the government contributes to the cost, making it more economically feasible.

Some advisors at Farmers Union Insurance said that coming in and sharing operation details in advance makes all the difference.

“It’s best to meet with your agent ahead of time even before you have a plan really set in stone for your operation, it’s a good idea to come in and meet with your agent and kind of see what kind of options we have for you,” said Zane Axtman, insurance agent with Farmer’s Union Insurance in Mohall.

With unreliable weather, certain types of insurance can give producers a sense of security regarding their crops.

“They can control what they put on their crop, how they seed it, when they seed it, but they cannot control when they receive precipitation. And that’s the biggest, the biggest thing right now for them is, some got it, and some didn’t,” said Zach Axtman, insurance agent with Farmer’s Union Insurance in Rugby.

Zach and Zane said that there are deadlines on some of the insurance producers might need and that coming in early is crucial.

Whatever farmers have in mind should be shared with their insurance agent, before planting even begins.

