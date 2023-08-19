Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi near Valley City

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35-year-old Bismarck man is dead after he was hit by a semi. Highway Patrol says it happened just after 3 AM Friday.

They say a 2019 Freightliner was westbound on I-94 near milepost 299, five miles east of Valley City. The Freightliner, driven by a West Fargo man, was in the right lane. At that time, 35-year-old Cameron Davis Red Bird was walking westbound in the middle of the right lane when he was struck by the semi. The Freightliner slowed and stopped on the shoulder facing west.

Red Bird was pronounced dead on scene. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

