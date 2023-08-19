North Dakota drops first game at Little League World Series, plays again Sunday

North Dakota Plays at the Little League World Series
North Dakota Plays at the Little League World Series
By Your News Leader staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennslyvania (KFYR) - North Dakota’s first ever team to qualify for the Little League World Series fell in its tournament debut Friday.

The Fargo-based team representing the Midwest Region lost to the Southwest Region 6-2.

The team will look to fend off elimination Sunday.

Game highlights:

Fargo’s 1st-game in the Little League World Series is against a team from Texas.

Second inning, bases loaded for Texas and the second run is a stolen base, the runner takes advantage of the catcher, and it’s a lead for Needville (TX).

Same score in the bottom half, Collin Hanson with two on, rolls it into centerfield, Fargo scores both runners and it’s a 2-2 game.

The difference in the game was in the 4th inning, Kade Hammons drives the ball to the ball, it’s a four-run Texas lead.

Related coverage: North Dakota heads to Little League World Series

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance and police body camera footage relating to Fargo police shooting incident
Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting discussed in news conference
Mohamad Barakat
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference
The Bendalin triplets: Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob
The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state
Still from body cam footage of Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson from July 14 shooting
Police body camera footage from deadly Fargo shooting released
Ray Magstadt
Bismarck man celebrates 105th birthday

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/18/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 8/18/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 8/18/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 8/18/23