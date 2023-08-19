North Dakota drops first game at Little League World Series, plays again Sunday
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennslyvania (KFYR) - North Dakota’s first ever team to qualify for the Little League World Series fell in its tournament debut Friday.
The Fargo-based team representing the Midwest Region lost to the Southwest Region 6-2.
The team will look to fend off elimination Sunday.
Game highlights:
Fargo’s 1st-game in the Little League World Series is against a team from Texas.
Second inning, bases loaded for Texas and the second run is a stolen base, the runner takes advantage of the catcher, and it’s a lead for Needville (TX).
Same score in the bottom half, Collin Hanson with two on, rolls it into centerfield, Fargo scores both runners and it’s a 2-2 game.
The difference in the game was in the 4th inning, Kade Hammons drives the ball to the ball, it’s a four-run Texas lead.
