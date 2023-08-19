Medora’s new rodeo arena in design phase

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Plans are underway for a new rodeo arena in the heart of Medora.

Nathan Huntington is the chief of project facilities at the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation and says the arena will be built on this land.

He says this area is owned by the foundation and is next to campgrounds and Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Huntington adds that the project is in the design phase, and they hope it will add to the list of western attractions in town.

“In terms of the traveling public coming and having a whole range of things for grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, kids to enjoy, that’s our goal,” said Huntington.

Huntington says they’re starting to fundraise for the project.

Their goal is to have it open by the summer of 2026. He adds that there is also talk of a resort project that would be built nearby.

“We are talking about building a new lodging facility which will be adjacent to the Western Heritage Arena,” said Huntington. “That will probably be a medium-sized property but yes, we are working on other development ideas.”

Huntington says the current rodeo arena will be re-purposed as a horseback riding facility.

