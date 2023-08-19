Employers get rare opportunity to fly with the National Guard in Black Hawk helicopters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, employers experienced what it takes to serve in the National Guard.

It’s drill weekend at the Army Aviation Support Facility for the National Guard in Bismarck. Their mission? Showing civilian employers what it takes to be a soldier.

“We give them the time they need to be away from the office. Whether it be when they are deployed when they are doing things locally, or on a regional level,” said Todd Brickhouse, Interim CEO of Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

The Bosslift program started many years ago to recognize the employers that have active Guard members as employees.

“If our soldiers don’t have support from their employers, it makes it pretty difficult to serve,” said Russell Korshus, ESGR Volunteer.

The employers toured the aviation facility and got up close and personal with the Black Hawk helicopters in the hangar.

The highlight of this program is being able to fly in a Black Hawk Helicopter. Employers get to see what their employees have to do.

“This was the first time I have ever on a helicopter at all, let alone a Black Hawk, so the adrenaline, the excitement, you just couldn’t stop smiling the whole time you were riding,” said Jason Hicks, Systems Engineering Manager, Northrop Grumman.

The helicopter took the group over Bismarck and Guard’s training grounds.

“It was great to see the smiles on the faces, everybody taking pictures, getting to see all that we do here in the company, and all that goes into planning a drill, executing a drill, and our flight hour program,” said Capt. Steven Schaffner, Company Commander, 285th Assault Battalion.

As the ride ended and employers stepped off the Black Hawk, many with a new understanding of what the Guard does.

“If you could possibly put yourself in that position and see what our service members are really dealing with, that was super eye-opening,” said Dawn Kopp, CEO of the Downtowners Association.

The Guard hopes to do more events like this in the future to continue to build community understanding of their role.

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve ESGR started the Bosslift program.

