CrossFit go-ers raise funds to send fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin’s family to Washington D.C.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department released body-cam footage on Thursday of the deadly shooting last month that left Officer Jake Wallin dead and two other officers wounded.

In its wake, communities near and far have come together to show their support.

CrossFit attendees in cities across North Dakota held free classes to raise awareness and money for Officer Wallin’s family’s fundraiser. The funds will be used to help send the family to Washington D.C. in May 2024 when Jake Wallin will be honored in a ceremony during Police Week. His name will also be added to the Police Memorial Wall there. Athletes in Bismarck hit the gym Saturday and say the discomfort they felt from the workout is nothing compared to what Wallin’s family and loved ones have experienced.

“CrossFit has always done a great job at honoring heroes. They have heroes for people from Afghanistan, Iraq, all the different wars, multiple different things. Police officers, paramedics, firefighters — they just do a great job of honoring people that go above and beyond what they need to in order to try and help somebody. So, I just figured that this is a good way for us to do our part,” said Jon Conklin, owner of Bismarck’s CrossFit Tertiary.

