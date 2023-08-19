BNSF installs sheet piling for new bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BNSF has taken another major step towards building their new bridge. Earlier this week crews began installing sheet piling along the west bank of the Missouri River.

The piling will be part of the construction of a dock wall. The dock wall will stay for the duration of the project so building material can be transferred onto barges to construct new river piers.

Crews have also built an access road for construction traffic.

Whether or not the existing bridge will be taken down is still under debate.

The North Dakota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Monday for Friends of the Rail Bridge’s lawsuit against the state’s Department of Water Resources and BNSF.

The group says the department was wrong to give BNSF the permit to tear down the current bridge. BNSF maintains all the permits were justly granted.

