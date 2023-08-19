Bismarck man dies after being hit by semi near Valley City

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 35-year-old Bismarck man is dead after he was hit by a semi on I-94 just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi, driven by a 46-year-old West Fargo man, was traveling westbound in the right lane of I-94 five miles east of Valley City. The 35-year-old man was walking westbound in the middle of the right lane when he was struck by the semi. The semi then slowed and stopped on the shoulder.

The Bismarck man was pronounced dead on scene. His name will be released Saturday. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

