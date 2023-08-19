65-year-old Elgin man dies in motorcycle crash in Morton County

By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 65-year-old Elgin man died in a motorcycle crash Friday around 2:15 p.m. on ND Highway 21 seven miles east of Flasher.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was traveling west on Highway 21 when his motorcycle drifted off the pavement as he was negotiating a curve. The motorcycle then overturned as it was being maneuvered back onto the pavement and the driver was ejected off the motorcycle, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash report states the man was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released at a later date. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

