Williams County to take over full control of Dispatch center

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County will take full control of the Upper Missouri Regional Dispatch Center next month after sharing responsibility for the facility with the City of Williston since it opened in 2018.

A release from Williams County said the city will no longer provide funding towards operations and staff will be county employees. County Administrator Helen Askim says they will cover the costs with their general fund.

“It’s been an evolving agency for us. Because it’s a countywide service, it makes sense that the county just takes care of all of it,” said Askim.

Askim added there is no talk of raising taxes for this project in the county.

“There isn’t any impact to any other services. The county is able to take on dispatch without any impact anywhere else and we allow the city to have some funds used in other ways,” said Askim.

Williston City Administrator Shawn Wenko said control of the dispatch center is going back to the rightful agency. Wenko said they paid about $2.1 million of the facility’s $3 million yearly budget, which will now be used elsewhere.

“A lot of that will go to some of the ongoing costs the city is seeing. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we now have an additional $2.1 million out there. There are different needs in the city that will go to address those needs,” said Wenko.

Askim said these changes are administrative and will not impact day-to-day operations.

The building’s name will change to the Williams County Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.