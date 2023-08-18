West Fargo man killed in motorcycle accident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A motorcyclist from West Fargo has died following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

Police say the driver, a 45-year-old male, was traveling one mile west of Pekin on Highway 15 when he slid into a ditch while driving on a curve.

He struck a railroad crossing embankment and died from his injuries. Officers say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet, and the crash in under investigation.

