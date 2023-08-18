West Fargo man who died in North Dakota crash identified

stock graphic
stock graphic(WBRC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT
NEAR PEKIN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man who died after a motorcycle crash near Pekin, ND has been identified.

The North Dakota Highway patrol identified the man as 45-year-old Bryan Sukut.

Officials say the crash happened along Hwy. 15, 1 mile west of Pekin in Nelson County on Thursday, Aug. 17 around 9 p.m.

The report says Sukut was driving his bike from Tolna to Pekin when he lost control on a curve, hit a railroad embankment and was then thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The crash report says the he was not wearing a helmet.

No other information about the crash is being released at this time.

