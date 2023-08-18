Walt Stack honored with umpire building in Bismarck

The "Stack Shack"
The "Stack Shack"
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Cottonwood Softball Complex just got an upgrade.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation dedicated a new umpire shack, dubbed the “Stack Shack,” to former umpire Walt Stack. Stack started his career in 1959 and remained a key figure in Bismarck’s softball community, even working as North Dakota’s umpire-in-chief. He passed away in 2021. More than 200 donors contributed to the Stack Shack’s construction.

The shack will be a space for umpires to rest during tournaments held at the Cottonwood Complex.

“We’re glad that we can carry on the legacy of Walt. He mentored so many umpires, he was always willing and able to put an umpire in a position for whatever they wanted to do in their softball career. That is why it is so special to dedicate this to Walt. He never asked for anything in return,” said North Dakota Umpire-in-Chief Mike Wolff.

“They had me at umpire shack. I knew immediately how obvious does that connection need to be? Walt and an umpiring shack? It just had to be. Thank you so much for your contributions and support,” said Walt’s wife Donna Stack.

Walt Stack
Walt Stack

