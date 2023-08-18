Vehicle pursuit and shooting in Williston Friday morning

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - From Williston law enforcement: On August 18, 2023, at approximately 12:22 am, the Williston Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of University Ave. The suspect vehicle fled, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated by the Williston Police Department.

The Williston Police Department was assisted by surrounding agencies during the pursuit. The Williston Police Department discontinued the pursuit and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office continued pursuing the vehicle.

Spike strips were deployed and were successful during the incident. The vehicle pursuit ended in the 2000 Block of E Dakota Pkwy. The suspect exited their vehicle and began firing rounds at law enforcement before/while entering an apartment building near the 2000 block of E Dakota Pkwy.

SWAT was called to scene and the suspect was successfully detained without further incident. Currently, the identity of the suspect is not being released.

Currently, there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of E Dakota Pkwy, as investigators work to process the scene. Neither the suspect, nor the officers involved were injured by gunfire. The investigation is being handled by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. No further information is available for release at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.