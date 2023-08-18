One killed in motorcycle crash in northeast ND

Fatal crash
Fatal crash
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A West Fargo man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Pekin, ND.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along Highway 15, one mile west of Pekin in Nelson County on Thursday, Aug. 17 around 9 p.m.

The report says a 45-year-old man from West Fargo was driving his motorcycle from Tolna to Pekin when he lost control on a curve, entered the ditch, hit a railroad crossing embankment and was then thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The crash report says the man was not wearing a helmet.

No other information about the crash is being released at this time. It remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

