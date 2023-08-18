New state office of legal immigration aims to help with workforce shortage

Outside the ND Dept. of Commerce Building
Outside the ND Dept. of Commerce Building(KFYRTV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has many job openings and not enough workers to fill them. Legislators passed a bill during the last session that would bring more immigrants in to fill those positions.

They voted to create the new office of legal immigration under the North Dakota Department of Commerce. Like any new organization, it will take time to determine what the tasks and priorities of the new department will be, but bringing more immigrants in to fill job vacancies, will certainly be one of them.

“The hope is that immigration opportunities may serve as a way to alleviate the workforce needs, especially among certain industries that have already been using international recruitment for a long time. Industries like healthcare or energy for instance. Manufacturing and of course our seasonal agriculture,” said Janna Pastir, Deputy Director of Workforce Development at the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Pastir says she believes it will be a supplement to national and local job recruitment, but she doesn’t know if it will be the answer in every case. She says we already have had many international recruits working in North Dakota for many years.

