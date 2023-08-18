ND Supreme Court says woman should get new trial

Cassandra Black Elk at trial
Cassandra Black Elk at trial(KFYRTV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman will be getting a second chance in court after an earlier conviction in the death of her infant child.

This comes after the North Dakota Supreme Court upheld a district judge’s decision to grant a new trial for Cassandra Black Elk.

She pleaded guilty to child neglect last year and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Later autopsy results revealed that the child’s death was listed as unexplained sudden death.

Four out of five justices say that Black Elk had been given bad advice from her attorney to plead guilty.

Justice Lisa McEvers agreed with them that Black Elk should get a new trial, but for a different reason. She says Black Elk’s attorney did not give her improper advice to plead guilty before autopsy results were available. She said the results could have revealed evidence that Black Elk harmed the child and she then would have been tried on a more serious charge.

McEver’s stated that Black Elk should receive a new trial based on the new autopsy evidence. She believes this evidence “would likely result in an acquittal at trial.”

Prosecutors could still take this case to trial, which is scheduled for September 26.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance and police body camera footage relating to Fargo police shooting incident
Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting discussed in news conference
Mohamad Barakat
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference
The Bendalin triplets: Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob
The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state
Ray Magstadt
Bismarck man celebrates 105th birthday
Still from body cam footage of Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson from July 14 shooting
Police body camera footage from deadly Fargo shooting released

Latest News

Family camps in 48 states
Bismarck family completes camping goal, visits all lower 48 states
Vincent Heidt, 34
Man accused of attempted to run over two women
BCI partnering with MHA Nation
Attorney General’s officer partners with MHA nation to combat drug trafficking
Teacher reading a book
Mandan teachers say they’re spending hundreds out of pocket on students; ‘Gallons of Gratitude’ program there to help