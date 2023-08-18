Minot credit union getting a makeover

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- You may have seen a flurry of construction outside of a longtime business on Minot’s main drag. A prominent credit union on South Broadway is getting a facelift.

Town and Country Credit Union is mid-way through an extensive remodel on the West and South sides of the building. The patio is the main entrance and where they hold many of their events during warmer months. But at the heart of the project is the hope for longevity and a fresh look.

“We’re making sure that it can handle many more North Dakota winters to come. So, we’ve been in this facility for over 25 years now. So, with replacing the patio--and then we’re also adding some tile that’s gonna help with drainage and helping get the water off of the top of the patio.” Said Shannon Webster, the Senior Vice President of Marketing.

All of their services are still available, and they are directing members to use the back entrance and parking until the project is finished this fall.

