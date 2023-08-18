Minot credit union getting a makeover

Minot Credit Union
Minot Credit Union(KFYRTV)
By Ethan Wiley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- You may have seen a flurry of construction outside of a longtime business on Minot’s main drag. A prominent credit union on South Broadway is getting a facelift.

Town and Country Credit Union is mid-way through an extensive remodel on the West and South sides of the building. The patio is the main entrance and where they hold many of their events during warmer months. But at the heart of the project is the hope for longevity and a fresh look.

“We’re making sure that it can handle many more North Dakota winters to come. So, we’ve been in this facility for over 25 years now. So, with replacing the patio--and then we’re also adding some tile that’s gonna help with drainage and helping get the water off of the top of the patio.” Said Shannon Webster, the Senior Vice President of Marketing.

All of their services are still available, and they are directing members to use the back entrance and parking until the project is finished this fall.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance and police body camera footage relating to Fargo police shooting incident
Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting discussed in news conference
Mohamad Barakat
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference
The Bendalin triplets: Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob
The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state
Ray Magstadt
Bismarck man celebrates 105th birthday
Still from body cam footage of Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson from July 14 shooting
Police body camera footage from deadly Fargo shooting released

Latest News

Outside the ND Dept. of Commerce Building
New state office of legal immigration aims to help with workforce shortage
Burgum talks with Joe Skurzewski
Gov. Burgum: Trump’s presence or absence does not change approach to debate
Family camps in 48 states
Bismarck family completes camping goal, visits all lower 48 states
Vincent Heidt, 34
Man accused of attempting to run over two women